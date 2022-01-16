1 dead after car hits pedestrian in Whittier Narrows: CHP

One person is dead after they were struck by a car in Whittier Narrows Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. at Rosemead Boulevard and Durfee Avenue, according to Officer Brandt of the CHP.

At least one person is dead after a suspected vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision, Brandt added.

Supervisor Picket of the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that no one was taken to a local hospital and that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details about the victim have been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available.