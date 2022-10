A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Harbor Gateway on Oct. 19, 2022. (KTLA)

A person was killed when they were struck by a vehicle in Harbor Gateway Wednesday evening.

The crash at Normandie Avenue and 223rd Street was reported as a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 7:11 p.m., according to Officer Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Lopez confirmed that the pedestrian died at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Traffic in the area may be impacted, as the Los Angeles Department of Transportation has been called to the scene for traffic control.