1 dead after car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles

A car-to-car shooting left one person dead in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood of South Los Angeles Tuesday.

Police received a call just after 4 p.m. and responded to the shooting in the area of Vermont and Gage avenues, said Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Mike Lopez.

Sky5 footage showed a dark-colored sedan with bullet holes on the side, crashed into a power pole. Another pole had completely fallen down.

Authorities had laid out white evidence markers on the street where shell casings were found.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not yet know if the person who died was killed by a bullet from the shooting or from the crash that followed.

Meanwhile, footage from Sky5 showed several people being detained around 6505 Vermont Ave., near the scene of the investigation.

No further details were immediately available.