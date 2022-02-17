1 dead after crash involving stolen Amazon truck in South L.A.

A person was killed after a crash involving a stolen Amazon truck in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was reported about 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 48th and Main streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A suspect had apparently stolen an Amazon vehicle and hit a pedestrian.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The suspect was taken into custody.

No further details about the crash or the stolen vehicle have been released.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the truck on the sidewalk and two other vehicles with damage.