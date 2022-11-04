At least one person has died after a vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into a car dealership in Lancaster on Nov. 4, 2022. (KTLA)

One person has died after a vehicle veered off the freeway and crashed into a Lancaster car dealership on Friday.

The high-speed crash happened along the 14 freeway near Avenue J around 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

The victim is a woman in her 20s, authorities confirm. Her identity has not been released.

The vehicle went off the highway and crashed through a fence, rolling several times. It continued rolling down a slope and collided with a parked truck before landing on its side in the parking lot of a Chevrolet dealership. The collision left the car completely totaled.

It’s unclear what exactly caused the vehicle to veer off the highway.

Details remain limited and it’s unknown whether anyone else was injured during the incident

The fatal crash remains under investigation.