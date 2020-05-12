Hammer-wielding man fatally shot after confrontation with deputies in Laguna Niguel

A man was killed after an exchange with deputies Monday in Laguna Niguel, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a man and a woman involved in a dispute on the 40 block of Coral Sea Lane, where the Seaside at Laguna Heights apartment complex is located.

Deputies arrived and found a man in his 30s who was believed to be armed with a hammer, officials said.

The man was fatally shot during the confrontation, but it is unclear what led up to it.

No deputies nor the woman were injured during the shooting and it is unclear how many deputies were involved.

The deceased man lived in the second floor of the complex and was in a relationship with the woman, also in her 30s, the Orange County Register reported.

A minor explosion occurred inside the residence just after the shooting, but a deputy deemed the scene safe, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was available.

#OCSDPIO Deputy-involved shooting at the 40 block of Coral Sea Lane in Laguna Niguel. Call was of an unknown disturbance. One male subject deceased, no deputies injured. Investigation ongoing, more to follow. pic.twitter.com/iLHWBDBiqP — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 11, 2020