1 dead after fire in Sylmar motel

One person was found dead in a Sylmar motel room early Friday after firefighters extinguished a fire in the building, authorities said.

The fire was first reported about 6:15 a.m. at the single-story motel in the 12000 block of North San Fernando Road, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Erik Scott.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found intense flames shooting out of the window and door of one room, Scott said. About two dozen firefighters were on scene and extinguished the blaze in minutes, he said.

“One adult was found in the room beyond medical help and determined dead,” he said.

