Two sedans collided in Chatsworth Thursday morning, killing a driver whose vehicle was sent careening in the yard of a nearby home.

The crash in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue, near the intersection with Vanowen Street, was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

One car ended up in the yard of a home near the scene of the accident, “gravely injuring and trapping that driver in the wreckage,” the alert said.

“Despite the swift arrival of LAFD personnel, and their teamwork with power tools to disentangle him from the badly damaged vehicle, the man (in his 20’s?) proved beyond medical help, was determined dead and remains at the scene,” fire officials added.

The other driver remained at the scene and only suffered minor injuries.

Surveillance footage shared with KTLA shows a dark-colored car attempting to turn left before it’s struck head-on by a white sedan. The white sedan then overturns before finally righting itself off of the roadway.

Aerial footage from Sky5 shows the badly damaged white car destroyed a home’s fence and had come to rest on the turf front yard.