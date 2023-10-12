An allegedly drunk driver swerved into head-on traffic and caused a collision that killed a person in Palmdale Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Just after 9 p.m., deputies responded to Palmdale Boulevard near 80th Street East, where a eastbound vehicle “swerved into oncoming traffic” and struck a westbound vehicle head-on, officials said in a news release.

The passenger of the westbound vehicle was taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead due to their injuries.

The driver of the first vehicle faces a charge of DUI causing injury, as “alcohol appeared to be a factor in the collision,” deputies said.

Officials did not identify anyone involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Knutson at 661-272-2596.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.