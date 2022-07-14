A man is dead after a car being pursued by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department crashed into his vehicle in the Green Meadows area of South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m., when a copper-colored four-door Kia that was being pursued by LASD units exited the westbound 105 Freeway at Central Avenue, the LASD said in an alert.

The driver of the Kia, who was operating his vehicle “recklessly” and possibly was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, hit the victim’s red-colored vehicle “at a high rate of speed,” officials said.

The victim, whose name and age have not been released, was declared dead at the scene.

No information has been released as to the condition or identities of those inside the Kia, whom officials described only as two men. The LASD also did not say if they had been taken into custody and, if so, what charges they may face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident along with the LASD, at 213-744-2331.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.