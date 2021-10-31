1 dead after minivan catches fire in downtown Los Angeles: LAFD

A person died after a minivan caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The name, age and gender of the person who died have not been released, but they were found inside the vehicle after firefighters extinguished the blaze at 12:18 p.m. in the 8400 block of Flower Street.

The victim’s identity and the cause of death have yet to be determined by the Los Angeles County Coroner.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating, as is the LAFD’s Arson Counter Terrorism Section.

No additional details were available.