1 dead after motorcycle, party bus collide on 91 Fwy in Cerritos

An investigation is underway after a crash between a motorcycle and a party bus left one person dead in Cerritos early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at about 2:35 a.m on the westbound 91 Freeway, west of Shoemaker Avenue, where a motorcyclist was reported down in the carpool lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities believe the motorcyclist was riding his 2008 Yamaha R6 in the carpool lane of the 91 Freeway at a speed greater than 80 miles per hour when it veered behind a 2013 Ford in the adjacent lane and the two vehicles collided.

According to witness statements, the biker had veered to the right, into the #2 lane, when the front of his motorcycle hit the rear of the party bus, which had been traveling at about 50 miles per hour, CHP said.

The motorcyclist, identified as 37-year-old Anthony Tyrone Boyd Jr. of Long Beach, sustained fatal injuries from the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

It’s unknown if the driver of the party bus, identified as 61-year-old Padashi Cyrus of Arcadia, sustained any injuries from the crash.

No arrests were made, and CHP officials continue to investigate whether speed was a factor in the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact Officer J. Medina at the CHP Santa Fe Springs office at 562-868-0503.