At least one person was killed in a collision involving several vehicles, including a Ferrari, in Silverado Canyon on Friday afternoon.

The crash was first reported around 3:41 p.m. along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon, according to Orange County authorities.

Sky5 images show the violent crash scene that left several cars in a mangled mess with debris scattered across the highway. At least three vehicles were involved.

A portion of Santiago Canyon roads was closed as authorities investigated the cause of the crash.