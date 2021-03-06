1 dead after Northridge car collision pushes vehicle into pole

One person was dead after a two-car crash in Northridge Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Around 2:40 p.m., two vehicles collided on the 10800 block of North Tampa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Traffic Division.

One of the vehicles was pushed into a center median, striking a pole and trapping the driver, officials said. That driver, the sole occupant of the car, was determined dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collision, police said.

Footage from the scene showed one of the cars in the middle of the street, completely destroyed, with the roof missing. A pole could be seen lying beneath it.

A second vehicle was visible with damage to the front.

One or more lanes of Tampa Avenue and Chatsworth Street were expected to remain closed in the immediate vicinity until police operations were completed.

No further details were immediately available.