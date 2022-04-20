One person died after a plane apparently went down in Sylmar Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. along the westbound 210 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was confirmed dead, and firefighters are searching the aircraft to determined if there was anyone else inside.

LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart said the agency is working with the Van Nuys Airport to find out how many people were registered as being on the flight.

A small fuel leak was contained at the site and there is no fire, officials said.

Traffic on the 210 Freeway is expected to be impacted and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Aerial video showed authorities searching the area of the crash. The plane was severely damaged and left a large debris field near the highway.

