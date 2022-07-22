At least one deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a person Friday morning, and the California Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

Deputies responded to a report of a person armed with a weapon in the 15100 block of Perris Boulevard at 11:08 a.m., Sgt. Edward Soto said in an email.

When deputies arrived and made contact with the person, at least one of them opened fire, Soto said.

The events leading up to the gunfire remain unclear, but Soto confirmed that no deputies were injured in the incident.

“No further details are available. This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Soto said.

In a statement, however, Attorney General Rob Bonta confirmed that the shooting “resulted in the death of one individual,” and the state Department of Justice is investigating.

“Once the investigation has been completed, it will be turned over to the California Department of Justice’s Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review,” the statement said.