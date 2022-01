A person was killed when the sedan they were driving collided with a big-rig truck in Santa Fe Springs Sunday night, officials said.

The collision was reported after 7 p.m. at 13545 Excelsior Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The driver of the sedan was fatally injured by the crash, but the big-rig driver was not hurt, the Whittier Police Department added.

No further details were available.