L.A. police on the scene of a fatal shooting in Exposition Park on April 23, 2023. (KTLA)

One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Exposition Park, authorities said.

Calls about the incident, located in the 3700 block of Vermont Avenue, near Exposition Boulevard, came in at around 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA that three suspects approached the victim, described only as a Black male in his 30s, as he was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle. An argument ensued and shots were fired. The three suspects then fled.

Paramedics responded to the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Details about the fatal shooting are limited, but so far, no arrests have been made and authorities have not provided any additional details about the suspects.