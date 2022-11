Police are searching for a killer after a man was fatally shot in Hollywood early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported at 2:37 a.m. as an assault with a deadly weapon near Vine Street and La Mirada Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man, who appears to be homeless, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No person of interest has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.