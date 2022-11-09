One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the right shoulder of the southbound 170 Freeway at the eastbound 134 Freeway connector in the North Hollywood area.

Calls about the accident came in just after 10 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kimball.

Officials said the incident was reported as a white sedan that hit a tree and overturned.

CHP issued a Sigalert for the southbound 170 Freeway to the eastbound 134 Freeway interchange that was expected to last for two hours.