One person is dead after an apparent single-vehicle crash in Reseda, Dec. 18, 2022 (Citizen app)

A person died Sunday night after an apparent single-vehicle crash in Reseda, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department announced.

Calls about the crash with one person trapped, near the intersection of Wilbur Avenue and Saticoy Street, came in at around 4:49 p.m., according to LAFD.

Photos of the incident show a silver sedan on its side, leaning against a pole on the side of the roadway.

Officials said that one of passengers was able to exit the vehicle on their own. They suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital in fair condition.

“Sadly, the trapped patient was deceased at the scene,” LAFD said in a news release.

It is unknown what lead up to the incident, nor whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Authorities did not provide any additional information about the crash victims.