A person died in Reseda Tuesday morning after a stabbing led to officers firing their guns, authorities said.

It is unclear when the incident was first reported, but police told KTLA that a person was stabbed multiple times in the 7600 block of Reseda Boulevard.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed LAPD and Los Angeles Fire Department vehicles in a shopping center, as well as a white tarp over what appeared to be a body.

At some point an officer-involved shooting occurred, but it is unclear if the person who is dead at the scene was stabbed by a suspect or shot by police.

Check back for updates on this developing story.