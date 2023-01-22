A person died in a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 22, 2023, as shown in footage posted to the Citizen app.

One person died after their vehicle went down an embankment next to the 110 Freeway in Harbor Gateway Sunday morning.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m., and when Los Angeles Fire Department officials arrived at the northbound 110 Freeway south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, they found one person had been trapped in the vehicle, officials said in an alert.

That person, whose name, age and gender have not been released, was declared dead inside the vehicle, which appears to be a gray Hummer H3 or similar SUV.

No other vehicles are believed to be involved, and no one else was injured.