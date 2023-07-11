At least one person is confirmed dead after a vehicle plummeted over a cliffside in Rancho Palos Verdes Tuesday afternoon, authorities announced.

Rescue personnel responded to the scene near Palos Verdes Drive West and Calle Entradero around 2:45 p.m. according to L.A. County Fire.

It is unclear what led to the crash, but when crews arrived, they found what appeared to be a white sport utility vehicle 150 feet over the cliffside.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the vehicle’s front end completely flattened with debris strewn across the cliffside.

One person died after their vehicle plummeted 150 feet off a cliffside in Rancho Palos Verdes on July 11, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities have not said if there were any other passengers in the vehicle.