The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a car that crashed into a ravine in Calabasas Saturday afternoon, but after some investigating, officials believe the fatal crash took place a day or two before.

The call came in just after 4 p.m., and deputies headed to Mulholland Highway about half a mile north of Las Virgenes Road, according to Lt. Jordan of the LASD.

When they arrived, responders found the vehicle, which had fallen down the side of a hill, and they began search and rescue operations.

However, the single-car crash was determined to have occurred a day or two ago, and the victim was dead upon the arrival of deputies.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but Jordan said human remains were found inside and under the vehicle.