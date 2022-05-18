A person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday night.

The collision was reported at 9:48 p.m., when police responded to the 300 block of South Figueroa Street, said Officer Cruz of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The collision does not appear to be a hit-and-run, Cruz said.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a white or gray small-to-midsize SUV that was near the scene with its blinkers on and apparent damage to the car’s hood.

The circumstances that led up to the collision and the name, age and gender of the victim have not yet been released.