One person is dead after a brutal two-car crash that happened overnight in Westminster.

The incident occurred at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of McFadden Avenue and Magnolia Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but one of the vehicles ran into the garden wall of a nearby home.

Glass, debris and chunks of the wall were scattered across the road.

One of the drivers was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Westminster Police Department.