1 dead, another injured in Valinda shooting: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Valinda Saturday night, the department announced.

The shooting occurred in the 15800 block of Amar Road at 8:47 p.m., where one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to a local hospital. His condition was not released.

The identities of both men have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To submit information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.