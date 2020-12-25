1 dead following RV fire in Covina

A person died following an RV fire in Covina on Dec. 25, 2020. (LLN)

A man died after an RV caught fire in Covina early Friday, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West McGill Street, Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters told KTLA.

Responding firefighters found an RV on fire next to a home in the area.

A man was located inside the RV, but eventually died at the scene. He has not been identified.

No further details about the blaze have been released and the incident remains under investigation.

The Covina Police Department was also at the scene following the blaze.

Several people responded to the area after the fire and appeared visibly distraught, video from the scene showed.