Police are searching for a gunman who shot and killed a person in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning.

This shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 900 block of South San Pedro Street.

The location of the incident appeared to be that of a recording studio but police have not confirmed that information.

Police respond to a deadly shooting in downtown Los Angeles on July 17, 2023. (ANG)

Officers arrived at the scene to find an unconscious man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Police later said that one person had died from the shooting.

Video showed several people were detained at the scene but no arrests have been made, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

No suspect description or motive for the shooting was provided.