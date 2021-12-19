1 dead in big-rig crash in Irwindale, authorities say

One person is dead after a big rig and another vehicle collided in Irwindale Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on the southbound 605 Freeway, south of Arrow Highway, according to Officer Kravig of the CHP.

The victim, whose name, identity and gender have not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, Kravig said.

Supervisor McBride of the Fire Department confirmed the fatality and said as of about 10:45 p.m., at least one Fire Department vehicle was still at the scene.

Kravig was unsure how many other vehicles were involved in the crash but confirmed that the No. 4 lane is closed.