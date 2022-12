One person died in a collision involving a tanker truck and a van on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Saturday evening.

The crash occurred around 7:10 p.m. in southbound lanes at West Gage Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The tanker did not spill its cargo, LAFD said.

All southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were blocked for the investigation. Traffic was being diverted at Gage Ave.