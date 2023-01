One person is dead after a vehicle caught fire in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

After the fire at 1225 E. 16th St. was extinguished, a body was found inside the car, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a release just before 1 p.m.

Officials have not yet released any information about the victim’s name, age or gender, or what may have led to their death.

The LAFD is investigating, as are police.