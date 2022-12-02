One person died in a house fire in Eagle Rock Friday morning.

The blaze was reported around 8:35 a.m. at 1456 W. Hepner Ave., according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Citizen video shows a fire in Eagle Rock where one person died on Dec. 2, 2022.

Responding firefighters arrived to find a single-family home in flames. They received reports that four people were inside the home and three nearby buildings were being exposed to the heat.

Crews put out the fire in about 30 minutes and protected all neighboring structures.

Three people managed to escape the home, but one person was found dead inside, officials said.

No other residents or firefighters were injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.