One person died in an alleged DUI crash in Van Nuys on Aug. 6, 2023. (KTLA)

A person is dead after their vehicle was hit by a wrong-way driver in Van Nuys Sunday night, and police believe the driver of the car that crossed the center line was under the influence.

The crash occurred at about 11 p.m. on Victory Boulevard east of Columbus Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The allegedly intoxicated driver was headed east on Victory when he crossed the center line, striking the second vehicle head-on.

The driver of the second vehicle was declared dead at the scene. Their name, age and gender have not been released.

The driver of the first vehicle and his passenger were taken to local hospital to be treated, and Detective Lisset Fuentes said the the passenger, a woman, sustained moderate injuries, including a possible broken leg.

The driver, believed to be in his 30s, was arrested for alleged DUI.

The events immediately leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

“We’re going to have to put this thing together to see the speed and all that stuff, so it’s going to take some time,” Fuentes said.

