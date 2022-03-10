1 dead in hit-and-run in Broadway-Manchester, officials say

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments.

The collision was reported just before 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 93rd Street, near the intersection with South Broadway, according to Margaret Stewart of the LAFD and Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was struck by what police believe is a blue SUV that was last seen heading south on Broadway, Madison said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Madison confirmed.

