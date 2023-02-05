One person died and at least one other was hospitalized after a violent multi-vehicle crash in South Gate early Sunday morning.

The collision occurred just after 2 a.m. on State Street at Tweedy Blvd.

Video from the scene showed at least four vehicles sustained major damage. Car parts and debris were scattered across the road.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and at least one other was transported to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

State St. was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the cause of the crash and cleared the wreckage.