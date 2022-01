The L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office responded after a reported industrial accident in Long Beach on Jan. 15, 2022. (KTLA)

A man was killed after an industrial accident near the Port of Long Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The accident was reported at about 3:45 p.m., when authorities were called to the 300 block of Mediterranean Way, police spokesperson Allison Gallagher said in an email.

A man, whose age and name were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Long Beach Fire Department, Gallagher added.

An investigation is ongoing.