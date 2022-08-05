A SWAT team was on scene in Long Beach to help bring in a suspected shooter on Aug. 5, 2022. (KTLA)

A man was fatally shot in Long Beach on Friday afternoon, and the Long Beach Police Department advised residents to evacuated or shelter in place for hours before the suspect surrendered.

The victim, a man, was shot in the upper body in the 3100 block of West Spring Street at about 3:22 p.m., and though the Long Beach Fire Department took him to a local hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

After the shooting, police said the “preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect is still in the area.”

A SWAT team was called in to assist in bringing the alleged shooter, and at 6:47 p.m., the LBPD announced he had surrendered and “will subsequently be booked at Long Beach City jail.”