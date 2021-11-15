1 dead in North Hollywood freeway collision: Officials

A person is dead after a traffic crash in North Hollywood Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. where the southbound 170 Freeway merges into the eastbound 134 Freeway, according to Officer Brandt of the CHP.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle that struck an embankment, added Brian Humphrey of the LAFD.

It is currently unknown the number of vehicles involved and if any other passengers were injured, Brandt said.

The LAFD transported one person in unknown condition to a nearby hospital, Humphrey said, but it is unclear if the transported patient is the person who died.

No further details were available.