One person died when fire raced through an apartment home in West Covina early Sunday morning.

The fire in the 1900 block of East Amar Road was reported just before 1 a.m.

When city fire crews and police arrived they encountered flames and heavy smoke billowing from a single unit, authorities said. Multiple residents from other units were evacuated.

“Outragous flames … It was a really big fire right in front of us,” one resident said.

Authorities confirm that one person in the apartment home perished. Witnesses say a mother was crying at the scene, saying her baby had passed away, however, authorities have not released any information about the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.