At least one person is dead following a shooting that happened at a busy intersection in Venice Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12:15 p.m., near the intersection of the 90 Freeway and Lincoln Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from Sky5 showed a dark-colored Volkswagen sedan parked in the roadway with a white investigation tent partially covering the vehicle. Those tents are often seen at the site of homicides.

Details are limited at this time, but police confirmed that one person was killed.

The suspect in the shooting was believed to be driving a black four-door Kia that was last seen driving northbound on Lincoln Boulevard.

Although the motive for the shooting is under investigation, LAPD said road rage may have played a role.

Lincoln Boulevard was closed as part of the investigation, with no estimated time for reopening.