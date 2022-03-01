1 dead in rollover crash along 118 Freeway in Granada Hills

One person was killed in a rollover crash along the 118 Freeway in Granada Hills late Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported about 11:45 a.m. along the eastbound side of the highway near the transition with the 405 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

An SUV flipped several times and landed on the westbound side “due to the impact,” preliminary information from the CHP indicated.

One person died in the crash, but no details about the victim were available, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The SUV sustained major damage, aerial video from Sky5 showed. Another vehicle near the crash appeared to have front-end damage as well, the video showed.

Several lanes of the eastbound side of the highway were blocked, causing a traffic backup in the area.

No further details about the crash have been released.