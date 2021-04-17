1 dead in San Bernardino area house fire

One person was pronounced dead after a fire tore through a San Bernardino area home early Saturday morning, official said.

Firefighters responded to the fire in an unincorporated area in the 7200 block of Tippecanoe Avenue around 2:15 a.m., San Bernardino County Fire Department officials said.

They arrived to find a two-story home ablaze, and found out someone was inside.

“Crews initiated an aggressive fire attack and search to find potential victims,” a department spokesperson said.

One person was rescued from the home and treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. Officials have not identified the deceased.

Crews remained at the scene Saturday morning to make sure the fire was extinguished and that there was no one else trapped inside the home.

Fire Department investigators and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arson investigators were called to the scene.

It’s unclear where the fire started or what ignited it. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no further details were immediately available.