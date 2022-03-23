One person was shot and killed outside of a bar in Torrance early Wednesday morning.

Police said an argument turned into a shooting outside of Hi N Dry Cocktails around 1 a.m. Officers were called in after reports of gunfire and said they found a 50-year-old man on the sidewalk with injuries. He was declared dead at the hospital.

According to police, several people were detained and one man was taken into custody.

The Torrance Police Department closed down lanes on 182nd St from Glenburn Avenue to Crenshaw Boulevard for the investigation.

The scene was still active as of 6:30 a.m.

Check back for details on this developing story.