2 dead in single-car crash in Westchester: LAPD

Two people are dead after a car hit a pole in Westchester Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments..

The victims were in a car that struck a pole in a center island near the intersection of Manchester and McConnell avenues at about 9:37 p.m., according to Officer Drake Madison.

While it was initially reported that only one person had died, the Los Angeles Fire Department later confirmed that two people were found “deceased inside of a vehicle.”

No further information was available.