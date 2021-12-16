2 dead in single-car crash in Westchester: LAPD

Local news

by: , additional reporting by Elizabeth Chapman and Matt Phillips

Posted: / Updated:

Two people are dead after a car hit a pole in Westchester Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles Police and Fire departments..

The victims were in a car that struck a pole in a center island near the intersection of Manchester and McConnell avenues at about 9:37 p.m., according to Officer Drake Madison.

While it was initially reported that only one person had died, the Los Angeles Fire Department later confirmed that two people were found “deceased inside of a vehicle.”

No further information was available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News