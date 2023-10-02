At least one person died in a head-on crash on the 91 Freeway in Corona early Monday morning.

A wrong-way driver was reported headed east in westbound lanes at 12:10 a.m., and two minutes later, they crashed head-on into another car near the on-ramp for North Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Footage from the scene showed that the car and another vehicle sustained burn damage, but the fires were extinguished by the time cameras arrived.

At least one person died as a result of the crash, though it is unknown if they were the wrong-way driver, a passenger or in another vehicle.

All westbound lanes were closed for several hours, but they were reopened by 3:40 a.m.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.