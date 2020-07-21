Man dies after returning to Whittier home being treated for termites

The 11500 block of See Drive in Whittier is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A man died Tuesday afternoon after apparently retuning to his Whittier home that was being treated for termites, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a home along the 11500 block of See Drive about 3 p.m. for a call about a possible death.

The man, who appears to have been in his 60s, was found dead inside the home, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

An investigation found that the homeowner tried to go back inside the home after it had been tented and was overcome by the fumes. Officials said the death was accidental.

No other injuries were reported and no further details were made available.