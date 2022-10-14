A Pomona crash left at least one person dead on Oct. 14, 2022. (KeyNews.TV)

A crash in Pomona has killed at least one person and left multiple others in critical condition Friday night, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The crash at Holt Avenue and Dudley Street was reported at about 7:45 p.m.

A total of nine people were involved, and one person was declared dead at the scene.

Several other patients are in critical condition, the Fire Department added.

Footage from the scene shows what appears to be a taco stand that was destroyed by a dark-colored compact car, which remained partly inside the tent that once covered the stand.

Multiple patients were also being loaded into ambulances, several of whom required the assistance of gurneys or stretchers.

