Victims and first responders seen after a 10-car crash on the I-10 in Upland on June 25, 2023. (Key News TV)

At least one person is dead, and several others were injured after a crash involving 10 cars on the I-10 Freeway in Upland, authorities announced Sunday night.

According to officials with the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the crash involves both directions of the 10 Freeway, just west of Euclid Avenue.

Fire officials also said that some of the victims involved in the mass-casualty incident required extrication.

It is unclear what led up to the crash, but as many as six other people, including children, may have been injured during the fatal incident.

Damage seen to one vehicle in a 10-car crash on the I-10 Freeway in Upland on June 25, 2023. (Key News TV)

Damage seen to one vehicle in a 10-car crash on the I-10 Freeway in Upland on June 25, 2023. (Key News TV)

Damage seen to one vehicle in a 10-car crash on the I-10 Freeway in Upland on June 25, 2023. (Key News TV)

Victims and first responders seen after a 10-car crash on the I-10 in Upland on June 25, 2023. (Key News TV)

Stalled traffic on I-10 in Upland after a 10-car crash on June 25, 2023. (Key News TV)

First responders on the scene of a mass-casualty crash involving 10 cars on I-10 in Upland on June 25, 2023. (Key News TV)

Video taken by an independent news agency showed heavy, bumper-to-bumper traffic on the roadway as first responders tried to get to the scene.

The freeway was at least partially closed so that emergency personnel could get to the scene, treat patients and transport them to the hospital.

Just before 10 p.m., officials with the San Bernardino County Fire Department announced that all patients had been transported, and that the scene was turned over to officers with the California Highway Patrol.